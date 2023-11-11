High pressure will build across the Ohio Valley. A chilly northwesterly flow will bring cloudiness, with afternoon readings in the upper 40s.

A minor upper disturbance will result in cloudy skies overnight, dissipating during the day on Sunday. Morning readings will start off in the mid-30s, reaching the mid-50s in the afternoon, under sunny skies.

Next week looks to be pleasant, with chilly mornings and milder days. A weak cold front will reinforce the cool pattern on Tuesday, after winds briefly turn southerly. Skies will be mainly sunny the start the week.

Later in the week, moisture will return as a southern system moves east. The better opportunity for rain will come on Friday with a northern system and cold front.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chilly. High 49

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low 35

Sunday: Partly cloudy, more sun p.m. High 56

Monday: Sunny, little milder: High 60 (32)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 58 (33)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 61 (35)

Thursday: Clouds increase. High 62 (42)

Friday: Showers. High 62 (51)

Saturday: Clearing, breezy. High 57 (38)