Clouds have lingered in the wake of a clipper storm that passed north of Ohio. Temperatures will be slow to rise, topping out around 50 degrees. Some clearing will work in from the west toward evening, but clouds will thicken up later tonight ahead of another disturbance tracking east from the Midwest.

A warm front will trigger some morning showers Monday, tapering off in the early afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, holding readings to the low 50s.

A separate storm system moving through the Southern states will trigger showers Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Southerly winds will boost temperatures back into the 60s. A cold front will cross the state early Thursday, with showers ending, followed by cooler temperatures late in the week into the weekend

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, some sun p.m. High 50

Tonight: Some clearing, clouds return, sprinkles late. Low 38

Monday: Light showers, cloudy, cool. High 50

Tuesday: Cloudy, showers p.m. High 60 (41)

Wednesday: Showers, storm p.m. High 65 (52)

Thursday: Some sun, shower p.m. High 60 (43)

Friday: Cloudy, cooler, showers. High 47 (39)

Saturday: Sprinkle/flurry. High 47 (35)