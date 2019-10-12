Chilly weekend ahead

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing skies, much cooler, high 58

Tonight: Clear and cold, patchy frost, low 38

Sunday: Mainly sunny, some frost to start, high 66

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 64

Tuesday: Sun early, clouds later, showers late, high 68

Wednesday: Morning showers, then partly sunny, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

As a cold front continues to slide to the south and east, it’s leaving behind a cool and wet start to the morning.

Early morning lows are in the 40s, but feel more like 30s, so make sure to layer up! If you’ll be heading outside before 8-9 a.m., we’ll also have a few leftover showers behind the front.

After the front moves out this morning, we’ll make room for high pressure to build in this afternoon. This means that we’ll slowly clear out the clouds and see a more southerly shift in wind. Don’t be fooled by this though, temperatures will drop about 20 degrees compared to yesterday and only hit the mid 50s.

Tonight, a mostly clear sky means a fast drop in temperatures. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 30s, which puts us at risk for frost. Because of this, a frost advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. Sunday.

After a cold start to the morning, Sunshine will help temperatures climb up to the mid 60s in the afternoon, which is normal for this time of year.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz