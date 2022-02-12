QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Cloudy, a few flurries possible, low 30

Today: Mainly cloudy, scat’d flurries, high 31

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly, low 16

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, few flakes, high 27

Monday: Clearing, cool, high 29

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 40

Wednesday: Partly sunny and breezy, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

Colder air is moving in this weekend alongside a few flurries ahead of a nice warmup during the workweek.

We’re waking up behind a cold front, which means a chilly northwest breeze ushering in. Temperatures will fall to around 30 degrees this morning, and stay nearly steady all day. Clouds will linger through the day and even be paired with a few flurries, but no accumulating snow.

Tonight, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be chilly and fall down to the teens, which is almost 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Sunday we’ll continue to see plenty of clouds and even a stray flurry or twon. TEmerpatures will be on the cold side and only top off in the mid to upper 20s.

High pressure moves in at the start of the workweek. This means More sunshine Monday & Tuesday as well as a warming trend. Tuesday, highs will work their way into the low 40s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year, then climb into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

A strong cold front will move in the second half of the week. This will bring back in the chance for rain Wednesday night into Thursday.

Have a great day!

-Liz