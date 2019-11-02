Chilly weekend ahead

***FREEZE WARNING FOR PERRY, MORGAN AND ATHENS UNTIL 9 AM TODAY***

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today : Partly sunny, slight chance of a afternoon shower. High 48

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold night. Low 30

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, chilly. High 46

Monday: Breezy and warmer. High 55

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 56

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny. High 53





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Thanks to high pressure in charge overnight, we’re seeing a mostly clear, chilly and frosty start to the morning.

Morning lows are around freezing, so make sure that you are giving yourself a little extra time to scrape any ice off your car if you park outside. By the afternoon, a cold front start to slide its way in the area. With the front, we will start to see more cloud cover build in and even a wind picking up from the west to south west. Along with The clouds, will see a brief chance for some light showers later this afternoon and early evening. We’ll see very light accumulations from any showers, but it might still be a good idea to carry an umbrella.

Overnight, once the cold front is out will start to make room for another round of high pressure. We’ll stay under a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky overnight and temperatures of all that down for 30° by first thing Sunday morning.

Sunday, we will start to see the influence of high pressure as clouds clear out. More sunshine though does not mean to warm up. High temperatures will only top off in the mid 40s, which is about 15° below normal.

On Monday, more cloud cover will build in alongside of breezy wind and a warming trend. High temperatures on both Monday and Tuesday will climb their way into the mid 50s, which is still about 5° below average.

With high pressure back in charge on Wednesday, will see more sunshine but also a bit of a cooling trend. Temperatures Wednesday will start in the mid 30s, and then climb to the 50s.

Another cold front moves in Wednesday night into Thursday. As a result, not only will we see more clouds, but another chance for showers. The front will also bringing a reinforcing blast of cold air. High temperatures will only reach the mid 40s on Thursday. Then, a mostly sunny sky returns on Friday. But, temperatures will only climb from the low 30s in the morning to a higher and 40°.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz