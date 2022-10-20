A large, slow-moving upper-level low will shift eastward, and high pressure south of Ohio will bring a dry pattern.

High clouds will increase with an upper-air disturbance. Afternoon readings will edge into the low 50s, after three straight days in the 40s–more than 20 degrees below normal. Skies will become mostly clear overnight, with light winds, allowing a few pockets of frost to form.

Temperatures will moderate considerably on Friday, reaching seasonal levels, with plenty of sunshine, as winds become southwesterly. Highs will climb into the upper 60s. The weather will be perfect again for Football Friday Nite, making it 10 consecutive weeks without rain.

Even warmer weather that will arrive this weekend should help us forget about the recent November chill. Highs will reach the low to mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. Dry weather is expected until Tuesday, when a frontal system arrives.

Forecast

Thursday: High clouds, breezy, crisp. High 54

Tonight: Clearing, cool, light frost southeast. Low 36

Friday: Sunny, mild. High 68

Saturday: Sunny, warmer. High 73 (46)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 75 (48)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 75 (49)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High 71 (53)

Wednesday: Clearing, cooler. High 60 (50)