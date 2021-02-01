Chilly week ahead, coldest temps in 2 years on the way this weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Blowing snow showers, low 22

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few morning flurries, high 27

Wednesday: Clearing skies, cool, high 30

Thursday: Rain returns, especially after lunch, high 39

Friday: AM Snow showers, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a chilly day today, with scattered snow showers, and temps running below normal through the day. The low responsible for giving the snow showers in our area today is now anchored off the east coast of the US.

We will continue to see light snow showers through the evening hours tonight with minor accumulations around an inch, but some isolated higher totals will be possible where the snow squalls remain during the evening. These snow showers should taper to flurries after midnight and will linger into the morning on Tuesday.

Tuesday will see the flurries ending in the morning giving way to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon and highs in the upper 20s with wind chills in the middle to upper teens. Skies will clear overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the upper 20s to near 30. Our next system will approach for Thursday.

Warmer air will ride up ahead of this system, but with the snowpack in place, the warmer temps will only be near normal in the upper 30s to near 40. Rain will come in Thursday afternoon and evening with temps remaining mild. Overnight as the cold front pushes through, we will see a changeover to light snow showers for Friday morning.

Friday the snow showers should end during the morning with skies mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 30s. We will be between cold fronts on Saturday with partly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 20s to near 30. Saturday night an arctic cold front will cross our area and bring in some snow showers.

Behind this front the coldest air in a couple of years will slide in. I think the clouds and snow will save us Sunday morning from the worst cold, but temps will fall into the lower teens. Sunday we will see scattered snow showers with breezy to windy conditions and highs in the middle teens.

Wind chills will stay near zero or below all day on Sunday, and will drop well below zero Sunday night as winds increase and temps fall. In fact, it is very likely most of us will start in the negative teens for feels like temps next Monday morning, some of us will be colder. Highs on Monday will struggle into the middle to lower teens.

The wind chills at this point appear to stay below zero all day Monday with a cold breeze.

-Dave