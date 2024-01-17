QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, cold, high 24

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 20

Thursday: Sct’d PM snow, high 28

Friday: Snow showers, high 24

Saturday: Clearing, cold, high 17

Sunday: More sunshine, high 24

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We are off to an even colder start to the day, as wind chills drop well below zero, with a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for all of our counties. These advisories should start to expire by about mid-morning, with some lasting through early afternoon. By this afternoon, we will be slightly milder than yesterday, with highs in the mid 20s, and “feels-like” temps in the teens. We will be breezy, with mainly sunny skies.

Thursday will be a bit less cold, with highs into the upper 20s. We will be tracking our next system, which will bring scattered snow shower activity Thursday through Friday. The bulk of the snow sticks north of I-70 during the first half of Thursday, with snow starting to fill in across the rest of the area into the late-afternoon, evening, and overnight.

Friday morning looks a bit more messy, with snow expected through the morning commute, and into the afternoon. We’ll be looking at a drier, fluffy snow, so totals should range from 1.5″ to 3″, with some locally higher totals, close to 4″ possible.

We’re left with a few flurries Saturday, and another blast of arctic air. Expect “feels-like” temps to start below zero Saturday morning, with highs in the teens.

Temperatures then warm into the start of the next week.

-McKenna