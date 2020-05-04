Chilly weather, rain showers, April pattern returns this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds return, isolated showers late, low 40

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, chance showers, high 53

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers early, high 55

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 63

Friday: Chilly rain showers, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a beautiful looking day today with temps still running 7-10 degrees off the normal today. We will see a complex of showers and storms move toward our area overnight tonight. This will increase cloud cover across our area overnight tonight as temps fall into the upper 40s by midnight.

Overnight we could have a few isolated showers late mainly southwest, with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. We will see isolated morning showers with better chances of showers late morning and into the afternoon on Tuesday. Most of this will be light showers on Tuesday.

Tuesday night showers will continue with chilly temps in the middle to upper 30s. We will see showers early on Wednesday again with highs on Wednesday only in the middle 50s. Clearing skies will bring temps back into the lower 60s on Thursday much like today. Another round of rain will return for Friday bringing in colder air and temps in the middle to lower 50s.

On Friday night skies will clear quickly and this will set up potentially our coldest night for the rest of the season as a frost at minimum is expected area-wide, with a freeze more likely for many of us. Expect temps in the upper 20s to lower 30s early on Saturday. The skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the middle 50s.

Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs near 60 with clouds increasing on Mother’s Day. Rain showers return to the forecast next Monday with highs in the upper 50s.

-Dave