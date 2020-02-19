Chilly weather, few flurries possible ahead of late week warm-up

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, chilly, low 23

Thursday: Few flurries, mostly cloudy, high 31

Friday: Cold start, sunny day, high 38

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 46

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

It has been a bright and fair day with temps near normal this afternoon in the lower 40s. Tonight, skies will start to cloud up later, and this will allow temps to fall back into the lower 20s overnight.

We will not see much rise in temps during the day on Thursday as mostly cloudy skies will be the rule with a few flurries possible and highs in the lower 30s. Thursday night skies will clear and temps will plunge into the lower to middle teens.

Friday will start a nice and quick rebound into the weekend. Temps will push into the upper 30s on Friday with tons of sunshine, but still staying a few off the normal.

On Saturday we will have mostly sunny skies again with highs in the middle 40s on Saturday. Sunday will see some more clouds, but still a fair amount of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.

Rain showers will return to the forecast on Sunday night and into Monday with temps falling into the middle 30s to start Monday, and into the upper 40s later. Tuesday will dry out a bit between systems with highs in the upper 40s again.

By Wednesday a stronger system will be moving up into our area and this will bring another chance of rain ahead of our next stronger front that will bring a chill into the start of March, with highs Wednesday in the middle 40s.

-Dave