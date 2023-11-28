QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM flurries, slow clearing, high 30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 18

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 42

Thursday: Increasing clouds, high 51

Friday: Rain showers, high 46

Saturday: Isolated sprinkles, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Today will be the coldest day of the upcoming extended period, with “feels-like” temps starting off in the single digits during the morning, and not warming up much during the afternoon. Expect daytime highs in the upper 20s to near 30, with a breeze keeping “chills” in the teens and low twenties. We also start the day with a few flurries, and some cloud coverage. Those clouds will slowly break up later today.

For Wednesday, we start off very chilly, once again, with “feels-like” temps in the single digits. Daytime highs then start to moderate as our southerly breeze kicks in. Expect highs in the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds begin to increase Thursday, and the breeze really picks up, too. Expect highs in the lower 50s. This is all out ahead of our next system, which arrives overnight and into Friday.

Expect widespread rain throughout Friday, with highs falling back to the middle 40s.

Saturday looks to be mostly dry, with a few isolated sprinkles possible. Highs stick in the upper 40s.

We’ll then be tracking a few more showers, mainly late-weekend and into the start of the next workweek.

-McKenna