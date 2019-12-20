Chilly today, winter begins on a milder note

QUICK WEATHER
COLUMBUS FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, cold. High 37
Tonight: Increasing clouds, cold. Low 27
Saturday: Cloudy morning, sunny afternoon. High 44
Sunday: Mostly sunny, mild. 28/46
Monday: Sunny, warmer. 29/49
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Good Morning! Winter officially begins tomorrow night at 11:19 p.m. with the Winter Solstice, but it won’t feel like winter.
Another beautiful sunrise coming up this morning despite the possibility of some patchy fog. Skies are clear, winds are light and it is cold again, not like yesterday morning though. It is closer to 20 rather than 10 in Central Ohio today.
A weak cold front is inching into Central Ohio from the northeast this morning. The front will shift directions by late morning and lift to the northeast. The flow will become more southwesterly bringing milder air into the region. Highs will be in the mid-30s. It will be increasingly cloudy as that milder air lifts into the area. Lows will be in the mid-20s.
The real warm up begins this weekend with dry weather and above normal temperatures into next week. By Christmas highs will be around 50.
Happy Friday Fri-YAY!
-Bob