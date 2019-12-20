Chilly today, winter begins on a milder note

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST Today: Sunny, brisk. High 34 Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 19 Friday: Partly sunny, chilly. High 38 Saturday: Partly cloudy. 26/42 Sunday: Mostly sunny, mild. 27/45 Monday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 29/48

FORECAST DISCUSSION: It will be unseasonably sunny, dry and cold. The average high is 39 and we won’t get out of the mid-30s this afternoon. With wind chill in the single digits below zero in a few locations this morning it is still a very cold start to the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s, around 34 in Columbus. Tonight the Ohio Valley will be under mostly clear skies again. . Wind chill will be as low as single digits above zero. The lows will be near 20.

Tomorrow will also bring unusual December sunshine mixing with clouds as the high moves east. With a continuing southerly flow, we will warm up and continue to each day. Tomorrow will be around 40. Weekend highs will climb into the low to mid-40s. Monday will be sunny with high in the upper 40s.