QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Building clouds, afternoon shower, high 50

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 34

Monday: Mostly cloudy, stray showers, high 52

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 58

Wednesday: Warmer, sun and clouds, high 60

Thursday: Stray showers, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday morning!

Well, it certainly is much colder after yesterdays cold front! A Frost Advisory is in effect for several counties south of Columbus through 8 a.m. Sunday. For the rest of the day, we’ll only make it to the lower 50s.

While we will get some peaks of sunshine to start the day, clouds will build heading into the evening. There’s a chance that some of those clouds will bring an isolated shower with them. Areas north of Columbus have the best chance to see those through this evening and into tonight.

We don’t get much warmer to start off the work week. Temperatures still only climb to the lower 50s and we once again have a chance to see an afternoon shower or two.

Temperatures finally start climbing back to normal on Tuesday when we bump up to the upper 50s. We’ll also lose the chance of seeing wet weather. Instead, we’ll have a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

By Wednesday, most of Central Ohio should be back in the 60s.

Temperatures continue to climb by the end of the week, but rain chances also start climbing once again. Stray showers start on Thursday. Chances build through Friday. Saturday will see a steady amount of showers throughout the day.

By the the weekend, the thermometer will read in between the mid to low 60s for most of Central Ohio.

-Joe