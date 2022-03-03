QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 22

Friday: Increasing clouds, high 49

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 70

Sunday: Scattered rain showers, high 68

Monday: Rain showers, daytime high 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday, everybody!

After a couple of days with temperatures near the 60s, a cold front has moved through the state, dropping our temperatures back below normal on this Thursday. Daytime highs will only top out in the low to mid 30s in the north, and upper 30s to low 40s in the south. Clouds start to clear as we head toward the evening, but it will be a chilly end to the day.

Temperatures as you wake up on Friday will start off cold, in the upper teens to low 20s across the region, but our winds start to shift Friday morning, and warmer air starts to filter back in, kicking off a warming trend as we head toward the weekend. Daytime highs on Friday will be near-normal, in the mid to upper 40s north, and low to mid 50s in the south.

By Saturday, we’ll expect temperatures to be the warmest they’ve been all year! Daytime highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s across the region under mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will continue to build as we head toward Sunday, and rain chances pick up as we head toward Sunday, too. We’ll see our first round of showers overnight into Sunday, then scattered showers throughout the day. Daytime highs on Sunday will stick in the mid to upper 60s.

Our next round of rain hits overnight into Monday, and this will likely be the heavier of the rain. We’ll see showers throughout the day and into the evening on Monday, and daytime highs will drop down into the 50s, still above normal, but cooler than we will be over the weekend.

We start to dry out as we head into Tuesday, and temperatures start to neutralize, sitting in the mid 40s for Tuesday.

-McKenna