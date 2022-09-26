QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, low 48

Tuesday: Clouds increase, few showers late, high 63

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chilly, high 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 65

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It was a brisk day today with sunshine, and some scattered clouds in the area. There have been a few showers mainly north of I-70 pivoting through our northern counties. Overnight tonight, expect partly cloudy skies, and the westerly flow will continue, with lows dropping to the middle to upper 40s.

Tuesday we will see a brisk and bright start to the day with clouds increasing through the day and some scattered showers possible late in the day, with cooler temps with highs only in the lower 60s. We will see more clouds behind this system on Tuesday, and will give us a chilly Wednesday with highs around 60 with a good deal of clouds.

Skies will clear for Wednesday night and temps will fall into the lower 40s Thursday morning, and will climb into the middle 60s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Expect a slightly warmer day for Friday with plenty of sunshine again and temps near 70. This will set us up for a 7th straight week of excellent weather for Football Friday Nite with temps in the middle 60s at kickoff and dry.

The weekend is a bit more up in the air, as we are watching Hurricane Ian south of Cuba tonight, which is forecast to head northbound and make a turn in toward the northwestern Gulf coast of Florida by the end of the work week. As it makes its way north through Georgia on Friday and into Saturday morning we will be watching where the remnant head.

At this time, it does appear a trek of the eastern side of the Appalachians seems more likely, but since storms, even inland remnants of storms, are quite large, and this should at minimum bring more clouds to our area later on Saturday and for sure on Sunday. It is possible at a minimum we are on the northwesterly fringe of the moisture field.

We have included isolated showers with the best chance in our southeast counties late on Saturday, and more isolated showers on Sunday, best chances south and east, before the system pulls away from our area late Sunday and brings clearing skies for early next week. The exact track of this system will closely be monitored this week as it will likely have some adjustments to it.

Temperature wise we should be fairly close to normal on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. Numbers will nudge up slightly heading into next week as we will remain in the lower 70s next Monday with more sunshine.

-Dave