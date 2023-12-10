QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Chilly and mostly cloudy, high 39

Tonight: Snow flurries overnight, low 30

Monday: Partly cloudy & chilly, high 39 (27)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 45 (29)

Wednesday: Sunshine continues, high 42 (27)

Thursday: Few clouds, high 44 (29)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We already hit our high temperature at midnight. The rest of the day temperatures will stay in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy skies will also stick around, though conditions will stay dry. Winds will be a bit breezy at times making it feel like the low 30s. A few chances for snow flurries will start up by the late evening.

Tonight flurry chances will continue, though no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will continue to fall as lows will drop to 30 degrees in the city and the upper 20s in the outlaying areas. Expect a chilly start to the morning commute tomorrow.

Sunshine returns by Monday with temperatures in the upper 30s. By the middle of the work week we will be back in the mid 40s for our daytime temperatures with even more sun. A warming trend starts by the upcoming weekend with a return to the upper 40s. There is a slight chance for rain showers by Saturday, but they would be spotty showers at best.

-Bryan