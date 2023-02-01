QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: More sunshine, high 30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 19

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 39

Friday: Breezy, temps fall during afternoon, high 22

Saturday: Chilly start, increasing clouds, high 34

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, mild, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We are off to another chilly start to the morning, with temperatures in the teens. Good news is that winds are very light, which helps us out slightly, not making it feel too much colder. Winds remain light throughout the day, and temperatures will top out a few degrees warmer than yesterday, in the lower 30s. We’ll also see plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

For Thursday, expect a few more clouds, making for partly cloudy skies, and a nice and steady warm up, with temperatures topping out in the upper 30s, which is right near normal for this time of year. Then the cold front arrives…

A cold front moves in from north to south Thursday night into Friday. We’ll hit our high temperature at midnight Friday, then experience falling temperatures throughout the day. Really only looking to reach the low 20s during the daytime hours. It will be breezy, however, so feeling even colder. Dress for wind chills in the single digits most of the day.

Saturday morning will start very chilly, with air temps in the low double digits, but wind chills in the lower single digits and below zero. Luckily, we get a nice rebound during the afternoon, with highs in the middle 30s under increasing cloud cover.

For Sunday, the warming trend continues, with highs in the middle 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

-McKenna