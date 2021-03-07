Chilly sunshine to end the weekend, ahead of a warmer start to the workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear and cold, low 22

Today: Sunny & seasonal, high 45

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, low 26

Monday: Mostly sunny & warmer, high 55

Tuesday: Partly sunny & mild, high 61

Wednesday: Clouds increase, breezy, chance for rain overnight, high 64

Thursday: Rain showers, mild, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Good morning and happy Sunday!

With high pressure in charge, we’lll continue to see more dry, mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will stay on the chilly side again today, falling just a few degrees below normal for this time of year, then rebound well above our average high of 47 during the upcoming week.

Sunday will look very similar to yesterday. A clear sky and northwest wind overnight will bring early morning lows to the mid 20s, followed by highs only reaching the low to mid 40s despite abundant sunshine. A cold northwetserly breeze will contribute to a windchill, which will make temperatures feel about 5-10 degrees colder all day.

High pressure will move through and then slide southeast of the area Sunday night into Monday. Because of this, we’ll continue to see a few more clouds paired with a southerly shift in wind, which will lead to a big warming trend.

Monday, highs will jump about 15° from this weekend and reach the upper 50s, about 10-15° above normal for this time of year. Highs will keep climbing to the low then mid 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday and winds pick up from the southwest and usher in more warm air.

Our next chance for rain moves on Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west. Even with the chance for rain showers in the forecast, temperatures for the end of the week will remain well above normal for this time of year.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz