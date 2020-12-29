Chilly Sunshine ahead of warmer weather and showers

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 20-25

Today: Chilly Sunshine, then increasing clouds. High 35

Tonight: Clouds return. Low 30

Wednesday: Cloudy, then p.m. rain. High 48

New Year’s Eve: Rainy and mild. High 41

New Year’s Day: Mild Showers. High 55

Saturday: Chance for showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and cooler. High 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Sunshine is moving back into the forecast today ahead of warmer temperatures and our next chance for showers.

As high pressure moves into the area, it will help to clear out the clouds and relax the wind. While the sunshine will be nice, it doesn’t always mean warmer temperatures. The lack of cloud cover plus the cold northwest wind is helping to drop temperatures down to the 20s. Even under a sunny sky, temperatures will just slowly climb up near freezing, which is about 5 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

Overnight, clouds will start to move back in. These clouds will act like a blanket or insulator to help keep in some of our daytime heating. Early morning lows will be seasonally mild, and just fall down to the upper 20s.

The clouds on Wednesday will be paired with a southerly wind as a cold front moves in. This wind will pump in enough warm air to help boost temperatures into the mid 40s. Along with the warmer weather, we’ll be keeping an eye on the chance for rain showers.

Rain shower will become more widespread Wednesday night into Thursday as lows fall to the upper 30s. Showers will continue New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day ahead of a cold front.

Have a great day!

-Liz