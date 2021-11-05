QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear skies, quite chilly, low 28

Saturday: Sunny skies, high 56

Sunday: Sunny skies, high 59

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 65

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It will be a chilly evening for Football Friday Nite. After our warmest afternoon of the last 4 days with highs in the lower 50s, we will see a very quick drop in temps tonight with temps in the middle 40s at kick-off of the FFN games. We will see our temps falling quickly to the upper 30s during the games.

Overnight winds will be light to calm, and temps will fall back to the middle to upper 20s, about a degree or two warmer than Friday morning. Saturday should be a great day with highs in the middle 50s with sunshine. More sunshine again on Sunday with highs close to 60.

We will push morning lows above freezing next week, with lows in the upper 30s Monday morning and highs in the middle 60s with sunshine. We will stay in the lower 40s to start Tuesday with highs in the middle 60s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday expect clouds to increase with highs still mild in the lower 60s. We will stay in the middle 60s on Thursday with partly sunny skies and a shower possible late in the day. Showers will increase out ahead of our next cold front Thursday night with on/off showers on Friday but temps still a bit above normal in the mid to upper 50s.

-Dave