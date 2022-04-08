QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers early, snow showers late, low 34

Saturday: Morning snow showers, pm rain showers, small hail, graupel, breezy, high 45

Sunday: Chilly start, clearing, high 57

Monday: AM Rain showers, partly cloudy, high 68

Tuesday: Slight chance of showers, warmer, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been another day with interesting weather in our area. We have had another round of rain showers, small hail, and graupel all mixed with sunshine. Temps were way off the normal today in the lower 50s. Rain showers will taper down a bit this evening, with snow showers mixing in mainly after midnight as much colder air mixes in.

Saturday expect snow showers to start the day with breezy conditions at times and temps only in the lower to middle 30s. We will see snow showers around through mid to late morning with temps climbing to the lower 40s by midday. By midday on Saturday temps will allow for mostly rain showers, more small hail, graupel, and a slightly better chances of a few rumbles of thunder, highs will only be in the middle 40s with wind chills in the 30s most of the day.

Skies will start to clear Saturday night and will allow for temps to fall to freezing or below in much of our area to start Sunday with mostly clear skies. Temps will rebound nicely to the upper 50s on Sunday with sunshine. Clouds will increase Sunday night with our next warm front approaching.

Rain showers will be possible early on Monday with the front lifting north. This will push temps finally above normal into the upper 60s on Monday with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Temps will continue to soar into the middle of next work week ahead of our next cold front. This will allow for some isolated showers on Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.

I think we will become breezier, and warmer on Wednesday with scattered showers later in the day ahead of the cold front, so it will not be a washout, but temps will push to the lower to near mid 70s. Expect the cold front on Thursday of next work week. It appears to be a morning cold front, which will give us a warm morning with lows in the middle 50s, highs will be in the lower 60s.

At this point, I think the morning arrival of the front will help to keep the strong/severe storms threat down. But if this front lags a bit later into the day, that threat for severe storms will increase. Behind the front cooler air will usher in, but will give us drier and bright weather for the end of next week with highs near normal in the lower 60s for next Friday.

-Dave