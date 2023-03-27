We had a wet start to the day as a wave of low pressure moved across Kentucky into West Virginia.

Drier air arrived this afternoon, bringing partial clearing. Temperatures are running on the cool side (low 50s) behind a trailing cold front.

Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and chilly weather. Temperatures will hover in the brisk 40s. A stray sprinkle is possible. A freeze will occur early Wednesday, as lows dip into the mid- to upper 20s.

Temperatures will rebound into the low to mid- 50s Wednesday, as winds briefly turn southerly. Another weak front will bring clouds and the chance for a shower Wednesday evening.

The latter part of the week looks to be rather mild, with some sunshine on Thursday.

The next chance for widespread rain and will come on Friday with low pressure moving through the Central states, along with breezy conditions. The rain will taper off later on Saturday, with clearing and seaosonable weather Sunday.

Forecast

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, breezy. High 53

Tonight: Cloudy, chilly, spotty dirzzle. Low 33

Tuesday: Clouds, little sun, chilly. High 47

Wednesday: Partly sunny, evening shower. High 53 (28)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 56 (30)

Friday: Showers, breezy, mild. High 64 (45)

Saturday: Lingering showers. High 60 (54)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 53 (31)

Monday: Sunny, mild. High 62 (37)