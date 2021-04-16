Chilly start to the weekend, few showers possible at times

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT OVERNIGHT:

Starting at 2am Saturday til 9am Saturday for Delaware, Hardin, Logan, Madison, and Union counties.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 38

Saturday: Clouds increase, isolated pm shower, high 60

Sunday: Clouds increase again, few pm showers, high 61

Monday: Partly cloudy, nicer, high 65

Tuesday: Sct’d clouds, cold rain showers late, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been a brighter and a bit warmer day today with highs climbing up into the upper 50s today. Tonight we will see partly cloudy skies with winds relaxing to become light to calm, expect some patchy frost possible to the north and northwest of the city. Lows in town will drop to the upper 30s.

Saturday will see clouds increasing quickly, with a few isolated showers possible late, highs will be around 60. Sunday will see some sunshine early, with clouds increasing again with a few isolated showers late, and highs in the lower 60s.

Monday will be a nicer day with highs in the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine. We will see the sun early on Tuesday, but clouds will increase late with showers moving in on Tuesday late in the day. The showers will continue into Tuesday night and we could see some wet snow showers mixed in with temps falling to the upper 30s overnight.

Wednesday will see clearing skies with highs in the lower 50s. It will be cold again on Thursday morning with temps in the middle 30s and highs near 60 in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will be possible again Friday with highs back into the middle to upper 60s.

-Dave