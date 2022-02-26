QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mainly cloudy & cold, low 22

Today: Slowly clearing, chilly, high 36

Tonight: Clearing, cold, low 24

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 44

Monday: Clearing skies, high 39

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 48

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s chilly but dry start to the weekend ahead of a warmer and sunny finish.

Early this morning, lows are falling to around 20 degrees, which is 5-10 degrees cooler than normal. Luckily, there isn’t much of a breeze to add a windchill.

Today, high pressure will build in from the west and help to clear the clouds. Even with afternoon sunshine and a light breeze, it will be a chilly day with temperatures only climbing to the mid 30s, which is almost 10 degrees cooler than normal.

Tonight with high pressure in charge, clouds will continue to clear out as temperatures drop to the mid 20s.

The breeze will start to shift out of the south tonight into Sunday morning, which will help to usher in warmer air. Highs on Sunday will climb to the mid 40s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

This warming trend will be short lived though because a dry cold front will move though late Sunday, and bring in a colder, northerly shift in wind. Temperatures to start the week will be in the 20s, then only climb to around 40 degrees on Monday.

Temperatures will warm to the upper 40s Tuesday ahead of another system will push a cold front through the area. But just like Sunday night’s front, it will come through dry and only slightly knock down temperatures Wednesday & Thursday.

After a dry week, the next chance for showers looks like it will move in from the south next weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz