QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, low 22

Today: Partly sunny, chilly, high 29

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 16

Sunday: Mixed clouds, snow later, high 35

Monday: Chance snow showers, high 31

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 36

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a chilly start to the weekend ahead of a snowy finish.

With high pressure to the north, we’ll continue to see mixed clouds through the day. Temperatures will only climb from mid 20s this morning to around 30 degrees this afternoon.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky and hold on to a chilly northeast breeze. With this combination in place, temperatures will drop into the teeny by Sunday morning.

Sunday, clouds will increase as an area of low pressure build in to the south. As the low takes a turn from the norther gulf states toward the mid Atlantic, showers will build in from the south.

As moisture continues to build in from the south, temperatures will continue to drop Sunday evening and showers will transition to snow. Sunday night, we will pick up around 1-3″ of snowfall in the Columbus area. Snowfall totals will be higher, around 4-6″, to the southeast of I-71, and lighter, closer to 1-2″, northwest of I-71.

Snow showers will continue Monday as another system sweeps through. Additional snowfall totals will be limited to only about 1/2″.

Dry, cloudy and seasonally cool temperatures take over on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days highs will work their way into the upper 30s.

Another cold front will move through on Wednesday. This will bring in more clouds and cold temperatures for the end of the week. Showers will arrive around 3 p.m., and with temperatures in the mid 30s, will start as a wintry mix.

Have a great day!

-Liz