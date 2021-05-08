Chilly start to the weekend ahead of more rain

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clearing & cold, patchy areas of frost, low 36

Today: Mixed clouds, high 58

Tonight: Increasing clouds, then rain, low 43

Mother’s Day: Rain likely, breezy at times, with a few rumbles, high 58

Monday: Partly sunny, cool, high 60

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 62

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

We’ll see a break from the showers today ahead of more rain and thunderstorms on Sunday.

As clouds cleared out after the rain, it left us with a chilly start to the day with early morning lows down to the mid 30s. While patchy areas of frost will be possible, especially in the southwest corner of the state, breezy conditions overnight and first thing this morning will prevent frost from settling in. The chilly northwest wind with gusts around 20 mph though, will also add to a wind chill and make it feel closer to freezing.

Dry, mostly sunny conditions will stick around through the day. Temperatures, however, will stay on the chilly side and only top off in the upper 50s, which is about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

As a warm front starts to lift into the area tonight, rain showers will return.

While we could see a few breaks in the showers Saturday, most of the day will be rainy and chilly. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the low to mid 40s, then only rebound to a high in the upper 50s again. Even with the cooler air in place, the chance for thunderstorms will increase through the afternoon and evening as an area of low pressure moves in behind the warm fronts.

An associated cold front will sweep through late Sunday night and bring an end to the rain. Rainfall totals though from the event will be around 1-2″.

It’ll be a dry start to the week. We’ll wake up to clouds and lows in the mid 40s on Monday. Temperatures will only be a couple degrees warmer in the afternoon than they will be this weekend and top off around 60 degrees.

High pressure will take charge again on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will help to keep us dry and add back in sunshine. Even with the sunshine though, we’ll just see a slow warming trend with highs climbing to the low to mid 60s, which is still about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz