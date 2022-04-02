QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clearing later, cold. Low 28

Today: Some sun, clouds increase, evening showers. High 53

Tonight: Rain showers, low 38

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 53

Monday: Mostly cloudy, light showers. High 57

Tuesday: Cloudy, showers. High 63

Wednesday: Rain day, mild. High 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a chilly start to the weekend ahead of several round of showers.

This morning, we’re still under the influence of high pressure. This has helped to clear out the clouds and gotten rid of any breeze. Temperatures are falling down to the mid to upper 20s, and without any wind it’s a frosty start to the day.

After some morning sunshine, clouds will build in through the afternoon ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will work their way to a high in the mid 50s, which is about 5 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

As the front moves into the area this evening and overnight, we’ll rain showers will pass through. The chance for showers will be short lived, mostly after 7 p.m. and wrap up west to east before sunrise Sunday.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cool with temperatures only rising from the upper 30s to the low to mid 50s.

We’ll be in an active weather pattern this upcoming workweek. This will bring a warming trend for the first half of the week. As several systems move through the area, part of every day will feature the chance for rain showers.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz