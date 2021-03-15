Chilly start to the week with rain on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, breezy and cool, PM showers. High 43

Tonight: Rain tapers to scattered showers, breezy. Low 36

Tuesday: Mainly AM showers, mostly cloudy, warmer. High 56

Wednesday: Partly sunny, mild. High 58 (36)

Thursday: Showers. High 55 (44)

Friday: Cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 46 (35)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

After a dry, chilly start to the day, clouds will continue to increase through the afternoon ahead of our next chance for rain. This will liming temperatures to a high in the low 40s, which is nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Rain showers will move in just in time for the evening drive. While areas of sleet are possible to the east, it looks like the timing will support just some chilly showers since temperatures will be above freezing and in the 40s.

Overnight, rain showers will continue alongside a breezy easterly wind. Temperatures will be cool as they fall back down to the 30s.

Rain showers will start to wrap up by Tuesday’s morning commute. This will be followed by a mostly cloudy sky and southerly shift in wind. As warmer air filters in, we’ll climb up to a high in the mid to upper 50s, which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Dry, mild conditions move back in on Wednesday. We’ll wake up to dry, cloudy conditions and a low in the mid to upper 30s. This will be followed by a partly sunny sky and highs climbing up near 60.

This dry streak won’t last for long. Another system will move into the area Wednesday night bringing in our next chance for rain. Showers will pick up Thursday and Thursday night before wrapping up Friday morning.

Have a great day!

-Liz