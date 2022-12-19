QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, cold 18

Today: Mixed clouds, high 33

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 25

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, milder, high: 38

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 39

Thursday: Rain and wind, colder late, high 42

Friday: Show showers, windy, much colder, high 22 falling to 15 by afternoon

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

More chilly temperatures are on the way ahead of the next chance for showers and an even bigger cooldown.

It’s another cold start to the day with early morning lows falling into the teens and low 20s, but feeling about 5 degrees colder thanks to a westerly breeze.

Today, clouds will build back in and help to cap high temperatures in the low to mid 30s, which is almost 10 degrees colder than normal for this time of year. The wind will stay light, but with temperatures this cold will still make it feel about 5 degrees colder.

Clouds will continue to build in Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This front will move through dry, but aid in dropping temperatures from the upper 30s on Tuesday to the mid 30s Wednesday.

This will be followed by an even stronger system by the end of the week. Wednesday night into Thursday, showers will start to move in. These showers will start as a light rain and snow mixture, so watch for slick spots and plan for extra travel time through the morning. As a southerly breeze picks up, temperatures will climb to a high around 40 degrees as the mix changes to just rain by Thursday afternoon. As temperatures drop Thursday night, showers will transition from rain to snow alongside a strong westerly breeze. Thanks to the shift in wind, temperatures will be much colder and fall from a morning high int he 20s to the teens by the afternoon.

Even colder temperatures will move in by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Keep checking in with NBC4 for the latest on the timing and amount of rain and snow we will see from this system, as well as updates on the dangerous cold heading in by the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz