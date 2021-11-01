COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 53

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chilly, chance of sprinkles. Low 37

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, unseasonably cool. High 48

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chilly. High 47

Thursday: Mixed clouds and sun. High 46

Friday: Mix sun & clouds. High 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Good morning and happy Monday!

Much colder air is on the way this week, and could lead the first widespread frost and freeze of the season.

Through the day, clouds will increase as an upper level system approaches. This trough will not only cover up the sunshine, but bring back in a cooler breeze. This combination will limit temperature to the low to mid 50s, which is 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, clouds will continue to build in alongside a chilly west to northwest breeze. Temperatures will be chilly and fall down to the 30s, which means the potential for frost will be widespread.

An even more noticeable chill will move into Central Ohio Tuesday. Thanks to clouds and a chilly westerly breeze, high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

High pressure will start to slide into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will clear out the clouds and help temperatures drop near freezing.

The rest of the week will follow a similar pattern that will include early morning lows around 32 degrees, and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Have a great day!

-Liz