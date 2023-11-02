High pressure across the eastern part of the country is promoting a chilly flow from the northeast. Afternoon temperatures will edge close to 50 degrees, after tumbling into the upper 20s for the third frosty morning in a row.

Sunshine will prevail the rest of the week, as the cold slowly moderates. The eastward movement of high pressure to the Atlantic Coast will bring southwesterly winds, sending readings back to seasonal levels by the weekend.

Some cloudiness will overspread the state ahead of a cold front that will approach the region, as low pressure tracks from the Colorado Front Range to the Upper Midwest. Moisture will be limited to a few sprinkles across the northern part of the state.

Weekend afternoon readings will edge above 60 degrees under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Showers will develop late Monday ahead of a deeper surge of moisture and low pressure tracking through the Great Lakes, The air behind the front will turn cooler through the week.

Forecast

Thursday: Sunny, crisp. High 50

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 33

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy, milder. High 58

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun. High 60 (43)

Sunday: Early clouds, sprinkle, some sun. High 62 (44)

Monday: Showers p.m., breezy. High 65 (47)

Tuesday: Showers linger. High 57 (51)

Wednesday: Clouds, cooler, few showers. High 50 (42)