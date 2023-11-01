High pressure will build southeast across the eastern half of the country, promoting a chilly northwesterly flow. Dry air will result in a clearing trend.

Afternoon temperatures will only reach the mid-40s, and then tumble into the 20s overnight for the third morning in a row, with heavy frost.

Sunshine will prevail the rest of the week and most of the weekend, as the cold slowly moderates. The eastward movement of high pressure will bring southwesterly winds by the weekend, sending readings back up to around 60 degrees.

A cold front will approach the region late Sunday, as low pressure tracks from the Colorado Front Range to the Upper Great Lakes. Showers will develop and linger into Monday. The air behind this front will not be as chilly, compared to the current air mass.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, crisp. High 45

Thursday: Sunny. High 49 (27)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 56 (33)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 60 (43)

Sunday: Clouds increase, late shower. High 63 (46)

Monday: Showers likely. High 64 (48)

Tuesday: Early rain, clouds. High 57 (48)