QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, high 62

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 44

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 75

Wednesday: Isolated shower, mainly cloudy, high 73

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 74

Friday: Sct’d showers, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the day off on a very chilly note, with a Freeze Warning in effect for our entire region, as temperatures dip close to, and below freezing across much of the area. By this afternoon, we’ll see a fairly seasonable day, with highs in the lower 60s under mainly sunny skies, with just a light wind out of the south.

For Tuesday, expect a milder start to the morning, then we’ll see highs warming into the middle 70s with only a few clouds out.

Clouds build midweek, giving us mainly cloudy skies, and an isolated shower chance Wednesday. Highs will still be warm, topping out in the low to middle 70s. The breeze also picks up, and lingers through the end of the week.

For Thursday, expect highs in the middle 70s, under partly sunny skies.

We’ll then see some changes into the weekend, with scattered shower chances starting Friday, and temperatures slowly starting to cool.

-McKenna