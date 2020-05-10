Chilly start ahead of more rain

***FREEZE WARNING SUNDAY A.M. FOR EASTERN OHIO***

Morning low temperatures will fall to the 30s. This could result in frost, possible killing frost to sensitive plants. Please take precautions to protect pipes/hoses, pets, and plants.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Mother’s Day: Patchy AM frost, showers late, high 58

Tonight: Rain showers, low 38

Monday: Showers early, chilly, high 52

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 58

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 63

Thursday: Showers and storms, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

We’re in an active spring pattern that will bring some big temperature fluctuation and multiple chances for rain, and even thunderstorms over the next week.

As an area of low pressure builds into the area today, we’ll see clouds roll in ahead of the chance for rain. Showers will pick up this afternoon, then as a cold front slides through we’ll see a chance for some thunderstorms as well. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday and reach a high in the upper 50s, which is still more than 10 degrees below normal. It will be breezy through the day as well a southwest wind gusting up to 30-40 mph.

Rain showers will continue tonight into Monday morning. Low temperatures will be chilly and again fall to the mid 30s.

High pressure will build in to the south Tuesday. As clouds clear out Monday night and Tuesday morning, lows will fall to the low to mid 30s, so frost will be possible again. Even with the sunshine, it’s going to be a cool day with high temperatures only reaching the mid 50s.

As high pressure starts to scoot east on Wednesday, clouds will build back in. Despite more clouds, temperatures will be a little warmer and reach the lower 60s.

By Thursday morning, a warm front will push into the state. This will not only kick up a southerly breeze that will boost our temperatures into the 70s, but will serve as a trigger for showers and thunderstorms that will continue into Friday.

Have a great day!

-Liz