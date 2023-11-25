QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, high 53

Tonight: Clouds building overnight, low 30

Sunday: Scattered rain showers, high 46 (31)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, stray flurries, high 35 (22)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 36 (25)

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies, high 41 (27)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Saturday starts off the weekend relatively quiet across central Ohio. A center of high pressure continues to move over the area keeping skies partly cloudy and calm. Another day of below average temperatures is expected with daytime highs in the low 40s. For those traveling for the game, or anyone out and about town today, no weather related issues are expected.

Tonight clouds will begin to build up ahead of the next system that is heading towards central Ohio. With these clouds increasing the overnight lows will not drop as much, but temperatures will still drop to about 30 degrees in the city and upper 20s in the surrounding areas. Things will stay calm through the morning hours on Sunday.

Sunday will bring additional rain chances by the time we get to the afternoon hours. Scattered rain showers will move in along with a cold front. Rain totals are expected to stay around one tenth of an inch for the whole day. Highs will be in the mis 40s. As temperatures fall in the evening and overnight there will be the chance for a wintry mix to fall. By the morning lows will be in the low 30s and there will be the chance of a stray flurry or two during the morning commute.

After the cold front moves though there will be a very noticeable drop in our temperatures. Monday and Tuesday will have highs that only reach the mid 30s, with lows down into the low 20. We will begin a very slow warm up by the end of the work week that will barely bring us back up to normal highs to wrap up the month of November and start December.

p.s. December 25th is only 30 days away.

-Bryan