Chilly rain to end the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Chilly showers. Some rain and snow mix to the north/northwest, mostly north of US-30. Low around 40

Today: Rainy day, few wet snowflakes mixed in north. High 49

Tonight: Rain, then mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 35

Monday: Clearing skies. High 46

Tuesday: Clouds increasing. High 48

Wednesday: Rain, then mostly cloudy. High 55

Thanksgiving: Clearing and mild. High 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

As an area of low pressure lifts into the area, we’ll see more showers to end the weekend. With lows in the 30s, a few areas to the north could even see a rain and snow mixture. While there could be a few snow flakes falling, no snow accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be cool, but seasonal and reach a high around 50°.

Right behind this area of low pressure is a cold front that will move through the area tonight.

High pressure will build in for the start of the workweek, which means drier air on Monday & Tuesday.

As clouds clear on Monday, we’ll see a cold start with lows around 30 degrees in the morning, then a high in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday, a warm front will start to lift across the Midwest. This will bring in not only a warmer shift in wind, but more clouds and a chance for showers that will increase Tuesday night.

As this system moves East, more wet weather is in the forecast for Wednesday. Right now it looks like this system will move out in time for Thanksgiving, but we will be keeping an eye on the timing.

Have a great day!

-Liz