Chilly pattern will moderate, as we get ready to enjoy a touch of spring

We’re enjoying lots of sunshine this weekend, but the air is quite chilly in a deep northwesterly flow. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid-40s, after a cold morning down in the low 20s. Expect another cold night under mainly clear skies, with Monday morning readings in the mid- to upper 20s.

High pressure ridging southeast over the Ohio Valley will dominate the quiet pattern, before sliding farther east Monday. A warming trend will be noticeable this week, as brisk southerly winds develop. Skies will remain fair beneath a dome of high pressure aloft through Wednesday.

Later in the week, low pressure will track from the High Plains to the northern Great Lakes, and a cold front will drop south into the region, accompanied by showers. Highs will range into the low and mid-60s Tuesday through Thursday, before cooler air filters in behind a sagging cold front Friday and next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 44 Tonight: High clouds, chilly. Low 27

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, milder. High 57

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 61 (39) Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm. High 64 (45) Thursday: Showers, mild. High 63 (53) Friday: Showers. High 56 (49) Saturday: Rain, cooler. High 46 (40)