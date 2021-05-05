Chilly pattern continues with rain showers on & off for the next week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, chilly, low 41

Thursday: Partly cloudy, more clouds later, showers in the evening/night, high 64

Friday: Mixed clouds, scattered showers late, high 59

Saturday: Partly cloudy, rain at night, high 60

Sunday: Rain likely, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

After a cool day where temps stayed well below normal, skies will clear this evening from west to east, and we will see the winds relax to become light to calm after midnight. With dry air, clear skies, and little to no wind, lows will drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday skies will start to cloud up during the day ahead of rain showers by Thursday evening and into the overnight. We will see our temps push up into the middle 60s during the day. Friday things will be mixed in the morning with sun and clouds and temps climbing into the upper 50s. Rain showers will be scattered late day with a colder northwest flow.

Showers will end Friday evening and skies will star to clear with lows dropping into the upper 30s to mid 30s Saturday morning. Temps will push back to near 60 during the daytime with sunshine, but clouds will return late day with showers return at night.

A weather system will push up into our area from the southwest on Mother’s Day, we will be north of this system, so we will be chilly, damp, and severe weather free on Sunday. The more stormy weather will be further to our south where warmer air exists. Highs on Sunday will only top in the upper 50s.

Rain showers will end early morning Monday with some sunshine on Monday with highs in the lower 60s. We will see temps to the middle 60s on Tuesday, but clouds will return late, with showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. We will have temps on Wednesday in the middle 60s with rain showers.

-Dave