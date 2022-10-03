QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, light breeze, low 41

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, high 69

Wednesday: Sunny, warmer, high 73

Thursday: Sunny, quite mild, high 75

Friday: Mostly cloudy, colder, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

To start the week, we had a pleasant day today with temps fairly close to normal (71°) for this time of the year. We will see mostly clear skies tonight with lows dropping back to the coldest readings (so far) for the season. In the city we will be just above 40° with upper to middle 30s outside of town. In fact we have our first Frost Advisory in effect for Knox County overnight.

Tuesday will be a beautiful day with a chilly start, we should see plenty of sunshine and temps back in the upper 60s to near 70. Another cool, but not as chilly start is expected on Wednesday with sunshine and dry air we should climb to the lower 70s on Wednesday.

Thursday we will begin to see more clouds returning later in the day with a southwesterly flow ahead of our next cold front. Temps will be the warmest of the week as highs will shoot up into the middle 70s on Thursday, still with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday night into Friday a cold front will work through bringing more clouds, but not too much in the way of rainfall, it looks like if we can squeeze out any showers at this time, it would be in our northern counties closer to US-30. It will however bring the coldest air of the season in behind it.

Friday will be a chilly day with a northwest breeze, clouds and highs only in the middle 50s. Friday night could end up being our first area-wide frost advisory at least, as skies should clear, and temps will fall back into the 30s. Columbus will be the warm spot in the upper 30s with mid to low 30s everywhere else.

Saturday will be a bright, beautiful, cool day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night with clear skies, and little to no wind, expect temps to fall to the lower to mid 30s areawide. Sunday expect slightly warmer temps with highs in the lower 60s on Sunday. Monday we will be mostly sunny with highs back in the upper 60s.

-Dave