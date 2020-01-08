Chilly night, big, wet warm-up starting Thursday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, winds relax, then turn southeast late, low 22

Thursday: Sunshine early, clouds late, warmer, high 49

Friday: Rain, breezy at times, high 58

Saturday: Rainy, windy, warm, high 62

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a very nice looking finish to the day, but temps have been reflective of the month it is, with afternoon highs only in the low to mid 30s, just slightly below normal.

Tonight winds will relax, and temps will drop into the lower 20s early, and then winds will shift around to the southeast and pickup after about 3am. This will add to the wind chill factor by daybreak, but also start to warm temps back up into the middle 20s by daybreak.

Thursday will feature more sunshine early, more clouds late, with highs reaching up into the upper 40s late in the day. Temps will not drop much Thursday night staying in the middle 40s. We will see rain moving in overnight.

Friday rain and a breeze will be the main features, and of course the warm temps with highs in the upper 50s, near record territory for the day on Friday. Friday night rain will continue with lows in the middle 50s.

Saturday will have temps short of the record but not by much, and the longer the front takes to arrive, the closer to the record we could get. At this point, I think rain and winds will be on/off through the morning, and the cold front will pass mid afternoon with highs in the lower 60s.

Rain will end Saturday night with a slight chance of snow flurries on the backside overnight. Sunday will be mostly cloudy but fair temperature wise with highs in the middle 40s.

Monday will have mostly cloudy skies between systems as highs will be near 50 again. We will stay near 50 for Tuesday with rain ahead of our next cold front. This front will work into the state next Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Shockingly in this abnormally warm month, we could see more seasonal temps late next week.

-Dave