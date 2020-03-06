Chilly night as winter moves out, more Spring-like weekend ahead

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Snow flurries early, mostly cloudy, breezy, low 26

Saturday: Clearing skies, high 46

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 60

Monday: Clouds increase, high 64

Tuesday: Rain likely, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been a cold and nasty day today with temps only climbing into the upper 30s with winds making it feel like the 20s most of the day today. We will see skies starting to clear overnight tonight slowly from west to east and winds relaxing dropping temps into the middle 20s overnight.

Saturday will be a nice day after a chilly start, temps will push back into the lower 40s by noon with an afternoon high in the middle to upper 40s. Saturday night will not be as cold with lows dropping to near freezing.

Sunday should be a great day with mostly sunny skies and highs back near 60 with clouds returning late. We will see temps pushing into the lower to middle 60s on Monday with rain returning after sunset (which is after 730 on Monday).

Tuesday rain will be in the forecast with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Eventually a weak front will push through on Tuesday late, and will not completely clear the rain showers out for Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday we will have more clouds than sunshine with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. We will have a mix of clouds on Friday with highs back into the middle 50s.

-Dave