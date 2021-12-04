QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 29

Sunday: Clouds increase, rain late, high 54

Monday: Morning rain, windy, falling temps, high 50 (at sunrise and falling to 40 by noon, then 30s late)

Tuesday: Cloudy and cold, nighttime snow, high 34

Wednesday: Morning snow, changing to afternoon rain, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday evening!

It’s a mild start to the weekend ahead of rain on Sunday and a cooldown during the week.

Thanks to high pressure in charge, we saw plenty of sunshine and a high in the low 50s, which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky as high pressure moves east. Temperatures will be seasonally chilly and fall down to the upper 20s.

Tomorrow, clouds will build in through the morning as a warm front moves into the area. Rain showers and a southerly shift in wind will arrive by the afternoon as highs climb to the mid 50s.

A tailing cold front will move through Sunday nigh and into Monday. This will keep the chance for showers going through the start of the day. Behind the front, colder, drier air will move in. Temperatures will hit a high around 50 degrees around sunrise, then fall to the 30s later in the day.

Cold, cloudy conditions will hang around for Tuesday. Temperatures will start out in the 20s, and only reach a high in the mid 30s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Another system will move in Tuesday night. With lows falling near 30 degrees, this will bring a chance for snow showers. Snow will mix and eventually transition to rain Wednesday afternoon as temperatures climb toward 40 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz