Chilly night ahead, nice holiday weekend in store for Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 54

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 78

Saturday: Sunshine early, clouds later, high 79

Sunday: Early shower, mixed clouds, high 80

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day today with highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Expect mostly clear skies tonight, little to no wind, and drier air. So temps will fall to the lower 50s in town to the upper 40s outside the city. The record is in the middle 40s in the city and is safe.

Expect a few clouds on Friday with temps into the lower 70s by lunch and upper 70s late in the day. We will see temps falling into the lower 70s by kickoff of the FFN games, with temps into the lower to middle 60s by the end of the games.

The weekend will see sunshine early on Saturday with clouds increasing late. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to near 80. A few showers will move in Saturday night into Sunday morning with a weak frontal boundary. This will basically reinforce the nice temps for Sunday & Monday with highs near 80. We will see more sunshine again on Labor Day Monday.

Tuesday expect a mixed cloud kind of day with a weak frontal boundary pushing through late Tuesday into the overnight hours. Temps will push to the lower 80s on Tuesday, and will drop to the upper 70s behind the front for Wednesday and Thursday of next week with clearing skies.

-Dave