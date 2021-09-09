Chilly night ahead, major warm-up returns to Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear & cool, low 53

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 78

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 87

Monday: Sct’d clouds, more north, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

A weak disturbance is bringing clouds across our area this evening. We have seen a few isolated showers in the northeast part of the state late today. Tonight skies will clear and fall quickly back to the lower 60s before midnight.

Overnight skies will turn clear with winds becoming light to calm, temps will fall to the lower 50s in the city, and upper 40s are possible outside of town to start Friday. Friday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, and highs in the upper 70s. Temps will fall into the 60s during the FFN week 4 games.

The weekend is looking pretty awesome as high pressure will be in command on Saturday with sunshine highs will be in the lower 80s. Sunday a front will hang to our north, below the front we will have plenty of warm sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.

The front will sag a bit south for Monday with more scattered clouds and a southwest breeze, temps will push to the upper 80s again. The boundary will lift north on Tuesday and we will remain quite warm in the upper 80s. Rain chances with some storms will be possible later on Wednesday as a front washes out through our area.

This will bring temps back into the middle 80s on Wednesday and low to mid 80s on Thursday with more sunshine. Even with the cool down, temps in the 80s are above normal for next week, so outside of tomorrow, the last 6 of the 7 days in the extended forecast are above normal for temps.

-Dave