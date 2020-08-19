Chilly night ahead, heat, humidity, and storms set to return soon

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly, low 54

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Friday: Partly sunny, isolated late day pop-ups, high 85

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, sct’d pop up pm storms, high 85

Sunday: Partly cloudy, few pm storms, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a comfortable day today with lots of sunshine and clouds mixed, temps have been below normal again in the upper 70s to near 80. Tonight skies will clear out, with little to no wind and dry air numbers will fall into the upper 40s north and lower to mid 50s everywhere else.

We will start around 54 in the city, and climb back into the lower 70s by midday on Thursday with tons of sunshine, we will have temps push into the lower 80s with a few clouds late in the day. Thursday night clouds will start to increase a bit with lows in the lower 60s.

Friday will see clouds increasing from the southeast and pushing northwest. This will give us a chance of a few pop-up storms late in the day on Friday with highs in the middle 80s. We will stay warm and muggy on Friday night with lows in the middle 60s.

The weekend promises more heat, humidity, and storm chances with highs in the middle 80s both days. I expect to see scattered storms on Saturday late in the afternoon to evening hours. We will see some additional pop-ups again on Sunday late with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Monday next week we will return to a more August like feel with highs in the upper 80s on Monday with a mix of clouds. We will see partly cloudy skies again on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

-Dave