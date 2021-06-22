Chilly night ahead for Columbus area, but a quick return to Summer to follow

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear & chilly, low 49

Wednesday: Sunny skies, warmer, high 78

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 87

Friday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm storms, high 86

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, showers and storms, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

Today has been a very cool, but beautiful day today. We will see a brisk evening tonight with mainly clear skies and temps that have been in the upper 60s to mid 60s before sunset. Winds will relax quickly this evening with skies becoming clear, temps fall to the mid to upper 50s by midnight. Overnight lows will drop into the middle to upper 40s across much of our area.

Wednesday will be another beautiful day with temps closer to normal in the upper 70s with lots of sunshine. Thursday will start off closer to normal in the upper 50s, and with a wind shift, we will see our temps push to the upper 80s with ample amounts of sunshine. A few more clouds will increase on Friday with isolated pop-up storms late, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The weekend promises rain chances as an unsettled weather pattern will set up across our area, temps will remain in the lower 80s through the weekend with scattered showers and storms expected on and off through the day on Saturday and Sunday. Not everyone will get rain on either day, and possibly, there could be some dry spots by the end of the weekend as well.

Temps will remain in the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday, with morning lows near 70, so it will be quite muggy. The unsettled pattern will continue into next week with the stalled front starting to wash out, it will give us more chances for showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s.

-Dave