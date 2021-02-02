Chilly night ahead, even colder weekend weather coming

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly breeze, low 15

Wednesday: More sunshine, cool, high 30

Thursday: Wet mix to rain later, high 38

Friday: Early AM snow showers, partly sunny, high 29

Saturday: Partly sunny, front at night, high 26

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a brisk day today with temps only into the upper 20s this afternoon. We will see skies starting to thin out overnight with a northwest breeze at 7 to 14 mph. This will drop wind chills into the single digits to near zero by daybreak as temps fall into the lower to middle teens.

Wednesday will see pretty brisk sunshine with highs near 30. We will see clouds thin through the day, and this should help to smoosh down some of the snow on the ground and melt a bit of it. Wednesday night will be mostly clear early, and then clouding up late with lows in the middle teens again.

Thursday will see our temps rebound back to the upper 30s later in the day as moisture starts to return to our area. There could be some light snow showers on the leading edge, but it will be wet snow showers, and then changing back to rain showers quickly. I expect rain showers will continue into the evening and will taper down to snow showers before daybreak on Friday.

Friday could have some light flurries in the morning with partly sunny skies and falling temps from the upper 20s back to the lower 20s. Friday night numbers will fall back to the middle teens again with mixed clouds. Saturday more clouds will return with an arctic front set to arrive Saturday night.

Lows Saturday night will dip into the lower teens, so not terribly colder than it has been. But Sunday we will wake up with snow showers with the front, and temps will only climb a few degrees into the mid to upper teens. Winds will make it feel near 0 earlier in the day and as the winds pick up it will feel below zero by Sunday evening.

Monday morning lows will be on either side of zero, a few degrees above here in the city with spots outside the city possible to drop below zero. Wind chills will run about -10 to -20 Monday morning. Monday will be a chilly and breezy day with highs in the middle teens. Tuesday should have snow showers returning with highs near 20.

-Dave