A clipper system sliding across the northern Ohio will be accompanied by a few periods of snow, mixed with rain.

Lingering moisture will change to snow showers overnight and taper off early on New Year’s Day, behind a cold front. A few slick spots could develop on elevated surfaces after midnight, so be careful on the roads if you are out late.

Some of us will wake up to a light dusting of snow on the grass and deck, especially north and east of Columbus, depending on how quickly the temperature drops below freezing.

High pressure will build down from Canada and across the Ohio Valley to begin the New Year. After a cold start in the 30s on Monday, readings will return to the low 40s midweek.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday, as a southern system passes south of the region, but a northern disturbance swings a cold front through Ohio at night. Some snow showers are possible Wednesday night and early Thursday. The end of the week will feel more like early January.

Next weekend will bring a chance for rain and snow.

Forecast

Sunday: Cloudy, sprinkle. High 41

New Year’s Eve: Rain to snow showers (dusting). Low 31

New Year’s Day: Early flurries, clouds linger, colder. High 38

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 40 (28)

Wednesday: Clouds increase. High 41 (28)

Thursday: Early flurry, partly sunny, colder. High 34 (29)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 38 (23)

Saturday: Snow/rain mix. High 38 (26)