COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 57

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cool. Low 47

Thursday: Afternoon showers. High 65

Friday: On/Off Rain showers. High 59 (53)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, few light showers. High 57 (47)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

It is another chilly start to the day. Temperatures may bottom out in the mid-30s especially to the west. Locations that drop to 37-degrees or below is where frost is most likely this morning. Clearing skies and light winds are contributors to any frost.

There is a Frost Advisory in effect for the western third of the state until 10am. Temperatures may drop to as low as 30. Frost, of course, can kill outdoor vegetation and plants left uncovered.

Today will be partly sunny. Clouds will get somewhat thicker today. High temperatures will be a little closer to normal. The high will be near 60.

It will be a mostly cloudy night. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

The next weather system will lift into the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys from the southern Mississippi Valley tomorrow. Unfortunately showers will develop from west to east in the afternoon and will be around for Trick Or Treat in the evening.

Periods of rain showers will expected Thursday afternoon through Friday with leftover lighter showers on Saturday. Sunshine returns and we will start drying out for Saturday Trick Or Treaters.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob