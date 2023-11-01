QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, high 44

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold, low 27

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 50

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 57

Saturday: More clouds, iso. shower, high 61

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We wrapped up the month of October picking up our first snowflakes of the season for parts of Central Ohio. The cold front that brought those flakes has cleared the area, and now we’re looking at dry conditions to kick off the month of November.

We hang onto the cold, however, with highs only reaching the middle 40s this afternoon. We’ll still be factoring in a bit of a wind chill, as a light breeze hangs around. Expect a few clouds to start the morning, but more sunshine by this afternoon.

We’ve got a dry stretch of weather ahead, and we kick off a warming trend into the end of the week. Expect highs on Thursday to top out near 50 under mainly sunny skies. We will be fairly breezy.

By Friday, we’re looking at highs in the upper 50s, with a few more clouds out. The breeze does stick around through the end of the workweek, and the start of the weekend.

We’re back into the lower 60s by Saturday, with some more clouds out. We could see an isolated shower or two Saturday, but for the most part, we’ll be looking mainly dry through the weekend.

-McKenna